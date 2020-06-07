Fatal revenge: Subjected to humiliation, man smothers youth to death in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Nazeerabad police have cracked a blind murder case of a 25-year-old man, whose body was found dumped inside a well on May 22. The accused, identified as Bhikam Gaur, 32 had killed the youth for humiliating him over his physical deformity and caste. Fed up with the teasing, the man killed Manoj Gaur to avenge the trauma he was undergoing due to it.

The deceased Manoj Gaur, a pharmacy graduate, was a resident of Runaha in Nazeerabad and he would run a clinic in the area. Bhikam told police that he along with his driver Govind Vishwakarma, 18, took the victim to an isolated house for drinks and there they killed him.

They had murdered him on March 22 and then dumped the body in a well after tying its hands and legs. Fearing that the body would float after a few days, the duo visited the spot frequently. When they saw that body was visible, they again put it into a sack and dumped it again.

The police on finding the body commenced investigation and the probe ended with the arrest of the accused. Police said the accused would run a school and had a physical deformity. Manoj would also made fun of his caste and always mentioned it while talking to him.

Sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Bairasia Manakmani Kumawat said the accused and his friend had killed him strangulating him and also by hammering on his head and when he died they dumped him into the well. She said the deceased was a resident of Sehore and was a pharmacy graduate. He would run a clinic in the area of Runaha and was in touch with the accused only for six months. Both the accused have been arrested and we are in the process of collecting evidence, while both are under police remand, she said.

SDOP said the reason of the murder was only the mental harassment the accused was subjected to. The accused had already planned to kill him and they had taken the deceased to the murder site for several times before the murder, said the SDOP.