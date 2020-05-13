Fashion amid coronavirus: MP Handloom's printed and traditional masks fading pandemic stress

Face cover saves one from corona infection. So, wearing mask has been inculcated into the general behaviour of every Indian and Bhopalites are no exception.

Nevertheless, most of the masks available in the city are said to be neither environment friendly, nor effective to check the virus’s entry into the human body.

So, the MP Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation has taken an initiative to launch cloth-made face covers on Thursday.

Besides sporting face cover, the organisation plans to prop up traditional designs and prints of the state. All the masks are made of fabric. A dancing peacock, animals and flowers have been printed on those face covers.

It is made of Chanderi, Masheswar, tusser, kosa and cotton fabrics in Bagh print in 50 designs including Gond art. Some matching masks will also be available.

The three layered mask will be for common, male and female. Cotton or silk fabric is used in the first and the third layer of mask while gauge bandage is used in its second layer. The strip of the mask is made of fabric instead of rubber.

Managing director of the corporation Rajeev Sharma told Free Press that as they are commercial institution so they need develop products in keeping with changing time. No one is coming to buy sari and suit now because all showrooms or markets are closed due to lockdown, he said. “It is better to be in market making new products rather than feeling dull and waiting for improvement,” Rajeev said.

He said that wearing mask is part of daily life now and it is good chance to promote cultural heritage of MP in this way. “We thought since wearing mask is part of our daily life then why not we give artistic colour on it,” he said.

“It is eco-friendly, fashionable, matching, and easy to maintain and has 100% natural fiber. We use fabric instead of rubber for its strip. So that it will not loose after wash,” the managing director said.

There are six masks in a packet and its price ranges starts from Rs 25 to Rs 200 per piece. It is also available in combo pack. He said that the reason behind to six masks in a packet is that one can use it each daily.

He said that they making preparation for it from last 20 days. “Before launching in market, we first wore and checked how comfortable it is. So, we took 20 days improvise it,” Rajeev said.

He said that the eco-friendly mask is available online from Thursday and one can also buy it from office of the corporation at Hamidia Road. The colourful mask is prepared by gas victim women and the women hired by the corporation.