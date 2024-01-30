Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi said on Monday that farmers in the state will immensely benefit from the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) MoU signed between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on this occasion. This scheme will prove to be a milestone for development. The MOU for the ERCP scheme has been a historic decision. A dispute of 20 years has been resolved between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. A golden chapter has begun after the double-engine government was formed." He further said that CM Sharma was in constant touch with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and he also met PM Modi. From that moment on, the project received a boost, and on January 28, there was a MoU between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"13 districts in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will benefit from the scheme. 83 assembly constituencies and Rajasthan's 40 per cent population will get the benefit of this ERCP scheme. PM Modi's guarantee to the public has been fulfilled. Farmers will benefit from the scheme," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to media on the same, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said that all the rainwater would be saved in the irrigation dams with the help of this scheme.

"All the rainwater that flows away and is wasted will now be saved in the irrigation dams. 2 lakh 10 hectares of new land will be irrigated, and 80,000 hectares of land that is being irrigated currently will be guaranteed," he added.