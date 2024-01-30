 "Farmers Will Benefit Immensely From ERCP," Says BJP's CP Joshi As Rajasthan Signs MoU With Madhya Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal"Farmers Will Benefit Immensely From ERCP," Says BJP's CP Joshi As Rajasthan Signs MoU With Madhya Pradesh

"Farmers Will Benefit Immensely From ERCP," Says BJP's CP Joshi As Rajasthan Signs MoU With Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, speaking to media on the same, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said that all the rainwater would be saved in the irrigation dams with the help of this scheme.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
article-image

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi said on Monday that farmers in the state will immensely benefit from the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) MoU signed between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on this occasion. This scheme will prove to be a milestone for development. The MOU for the ERCP scheme has been a historic decision. A dispute of 20 years has been resolved between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. A golden chapter has begun after the double-engine government was formed." He further said that CM Sharma was in constant touch with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and he also met PM Modi. From that moment on, the project received a boost, and on January 28, there was a MoU between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
MP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Falls From Swing Boat At Gwalior Mela, Critically Injured
article-image

"13 districts in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will benefit from the scheme. 83 assembly constituencies and Rajasthan's 40 per cent population will get the benefit of this ERCP scheme. PM Modi's guarantee to the public has been fulfilled. Farmers will benefit from the scheme," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to media on the same, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said that all the rainwater would be saved in the irrigation dams with the help of this scheme.

"All the rainwater that flows away and is wasted will now be saved in the irrigation dams. 2 lakh 10 hectares of new land will be irrigated, and 80,000 hectares of land that is being irrigated currently will be guaranteed," he added. 

Read Also
Bhopal: 103-Year-Old Lovelorn Man Gets Hitched To His 49-Year-Old Flame, Says 'Was Feeling Lonely'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Man Trampled Over, Thrashed With Sticks For 'Slaughtering' Cow In Chhindwara; Video Goes Viral

MP Man Trampled Over, Thrashed With Sticks For 'Slaughtering' Cow In Chhindwara; Video Goes Viral

"Farmers Will Benefit Immensely From ERCP," Says BJP's CP Joshi As Rajasthan Signs MoU With Madhya...

Bhopal Dog Bite Cases: Court Fines Three Dog Lovers Of ₹3K Each For Abusing BMC Catchers

Bhopal Dog Bite Cases: Court Fines Three Dog Lovers Of ₹3K Each For Abusing BMC Catchers

Bhopal: Woman Among 5 Get Life Imprisonment For Murder

Bhopal: Woman Among 5 Get Life Imprisonment For Murder

Strict Law To Curb Exam Paper Leak From Next Session: Min Rao Uday Pratap Singh

Strict Law To Curb Exam Paper Leak From Next Session: Min Rao Uday Pratap Singh