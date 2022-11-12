Farmers should get fertiliser easily, no shortage of manure in the state: CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that farmers should get fertilizer easily, without any hassle, so that they do not have to line up. There is no shortage of fertilizer in the state, but, if the distribution system is lacking, it should be fixed. All the collectors should take the matter into cognizance and make proper arrangements.

CM said that there is no shortage of manure in the state. Full cooperation has been received from the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh L Mandaviya.

On Friday, he held discussions with the collectors of some districts facing problems with the distribution of fertilizers through video conferencing from his residence. Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, Revenue Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Shri Omprakash Sakhlecha, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, and senior officials were present.

He gave instructions after talking to the collectors of the Satna, Rajgarh, Sagar, and Neemuch districts regarding the availability of fertilizers, the number of distribution centers, and the distribution system. There should be no black marketing anywhere, he added.

Katni collector said that the bankers are cooperating. Arrangements have been made for distribution till 5:30 pm instead of 4 pm. The banks are doing financial transactions till late evening. He directed to make this arrangement in other districts also.

Additional Chief Secretary Cooperatives, K.C. Gupta joined the video conferencing from Damoh. He has visited and seen the arrangements for the distribution of fertilizers in the Sagar, Chhatarpur, and Damoh districts.