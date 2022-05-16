Farmers demand Geographical Indication tagging for Narmadapuram’s jackfruit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers have demanded for Geographical Indication(GI) tagging for jackfruits of Narmadapuram belt because of its special taste. Besides, there is a high demand for Narmadapuram's jackfruit in markets of the state capital and other cities of the state.

According to agriculture department officials, the current season has witnessed bumper amounts of Jackfruit and it has flooded the market in many cities of the state. Hoshangabad belt has a major contribution in it. It is supplied in the markets of Bhopal, Indore and other cities from Narmadapuram belt.

Farmers say that there is zero investment in cultivation and all profit for them as far as production is concerned. Jackfruits cost Rs 40 per kilogram in the market in the state capital.

“Narmadapuram belt has been good for crops. Jackfruit needs no investment and gives all profit to farmers for 30 to 40 years. So it is good for farmers from an economic point of view. As far as GI tagging is concerned, the history of plants has to be explored but it is true that there is a special taste of Narmadapuram’s jackfruit,” said JR Hedau, Deputy director Agriculture, Narmadapuram.

Farmers leader Kedar Sirohi said, “Officials should go for GI tagging for jackfruit of Narmadapuram belt. Crops of Narmadapuram belt have special taste due to nutrients which plants get from Narmada river. So jackfruit in this area has a special taste. This is the reason, there is a high demand for jackfruit of Narmadapuram belt. Farmers are getting good profit. It is true that there is zero investment in jackfruit cultivation.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:35 AM IST