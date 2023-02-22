Faraz: Conquering new heights in horse riding

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Faraz , the 30-year-old equestrian touches every height riding on his German-bred horse, Herlicen. The Urdu word Faraz means height, and he justifies the meaning of his name by winning competitions.

Faraz Khan is the son of a constable in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, Khan won a gold medal in an international tournament, Concours Complet International (CCI) one-star eventing, organised by International Equestrian Federation held in Bengaluru.

Faraz is a trainee at Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy under Captain Bhagirath Singh, the two-time Asian Games bronze medallist. Khan has dominated several international tournaments by winning gold, like CCI One Star Eventing in Jaipur in 2022 and the FEI World Challenge Dressage.

When asked about the status of equestrian events in the country, he said, "There was a notion that horse riding is an expensive sport in which people belonging to royal and wealthy families take part. Madhya Pradesh has changed this belief, as most horse riders training at MP Academy are from middle or lower middle class families. Most of them come from family of farmers or horse groomers." He added, “Recently, Raju of MP Academy qualified for Asian Championship. I am also giving trials for the same.”

Khan was among the top three horse riders in the recent trials of Asian Championship but he couldn’t qualify there because his horse got injured. However, he still has a chance to qualify for the Asian Championship.

