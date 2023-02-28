Fake Nursing College Case: MP High court tells CBI to physically verify every college

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior bench of MP High Court on Tuesday, instructed CBI to investigate and undertake physical verification of every college in the fake nursing college case. CBI submitted an investigation report, however, the court was not satisfied with it. HC had ordered a probe into recognition granted by MP Nursing Council to nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh, particularly 35 institutions in Gwalior-Chambal region. As per CBI report, there are 700 Nursing colleges and 220 of them are in Gwalior -Chambal divisions.

Advocate Umesh Bohare who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said, “CBI submitted an investigation report in HC but the court was not satisfied with the working of the agency. The court instructed the CBI to visit the colleges and undertake physical verification. The CBI did the mere formality in the name of investigation and so the court was not satisfied with its report.” Earlier, HC had handed over the probe in connection with fake nursing colleges to CBI as it was not happy with the investigation conducted by the Nursing council. There are many nursing colleges which are only running on papers, said the advocate.

The High Court had asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities in granting recognition to nursing colleges in 2022. The CBI was instructed to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the affairs and activities of the Indian Nursing Council, MP Medical Science University and MP Nursing Council in the context of recognition granted by Indian Nursing Council up to 2017 and suitability certificates thereafter to various nursing colleges in the State.