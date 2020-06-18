Fake news to be checked at all costs, fake journalists to go to jail: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

BHOPAL: Fake journalists across the country will go to jail, said information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar.
Javadekar who was in Bhopal for Rajya Sabha elections to be held on Friday made the above statement during a video conference with journalists on Thursday.
An inquiry will be conducted against those who move with fake press identity cards, run fake news channels, portals, Youtubes, Facebooks and social media accounts, Javadekar said. Honest journalists were suffering because of the fake ones, he added.
He said those found guilty of doing such things would be arrested.
Distributing of fake press I-cards has become a business and that a few people are blackmailing in the name of Press, he said, adding that, it should be stopped.
There is no system in the ministry of information and broadcasting for registering Youtubes, Facebooks and social media, he said.
News portals, Youtubes, social media and the news channels being run on Dish can neither appoint any journalists nor issue any I-cards, and someone doing so will face the music, he said.
About the trend of fake news, the Union minister said since people have the right to get correct information, such news would not be tolerated.
He said his ministry had formed a PIB fact-check unit to expose fake news.
Such units are being set up in states, that people may have the access to correct information.
On Galwan dispute with China and killing of 20 Indian soldiers, Javadekar said India loves peace but the country is not afraid of giving a befitting reply.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made clear India’s views on what China did and now it is necessary to rise above petty politics.
Referring to the situation arising out of the corona pandemic Javadekar said the Prime Minister had discussed with the chief ministers about the efforts of controlling the disease.
The number of patients recovering from this disease is much more than that of active cases, the Union minister said.
Applauding the efforts of the Madhya Pradesh government in dealing with the pandemic, Javadekar said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his team deserved compliments for the work they have done to check the pandemic.