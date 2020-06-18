Fake news to be checked at all costs, fake journalists to go to jail: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

BHOPAL: Fake journalists across the country will go to jail, said information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar.

Javadekar who was in Bhopal for Rajya Sabha elections to be held on Friday made the above statement during a video conference with journalists on Thursday.

An inquiry will be conducted against those who move with fake press identity cards, run fake news channels, portals, Youtubes, Facebooks and social media accounts, Javadekar said. Honest journalists were suffering because of the fake ones, he added.

He said those found guilty of doing such things would be arrested.

Distributing of fake press I-cards has become a business and that a few people are blackmailing in the name of Press, he said, adding that, it should be stopped.