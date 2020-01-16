Fake job racket in Bhopal: Accused held training of victims at railway facilities

BHOPAL: The accused of fake job racket had hired community halls of Indian railways where he imparted training to the selected candidates. The accused have been sent on eight days of police remand.

The accused would train the selected candidates in these training centers that are community halls of railways.

The accused Sudheer Dohare, Rajesh Dohare and Pintu Markandey were nabbed by police on Tuesday.

The investigation teams will also question the railway officials as there are chances of involvement of insiders in the racket.

The cops are also quizzing the accused as there are chances of some real recruitment in railways through the fraudulent means.

Police are also searching for others who are duped by the nexus.

The accused hired railway community hall in Bhusawal to train the selected candidates (victims). One usch training was held in Mumbai.

The police teams will reach the two places to investigate the case further.

As the community halls were of railways, the victims never doubted their selection.

SHO Bajaria Sudesh Tiwari said other accused: Santosh Guha, Santosh Halwai and Manik Maathe are on the run.