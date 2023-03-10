Fake e-commerce website gangs: Kingpins remain untraceable

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kingpins of gangs that create fake e-commerce websites and dupe people of their money by luring them into purchasing electronic items at low prices are still at large. Officials of the Bhopal crime branch wing have no clues about the key accused involved in such gangs, Free Press has learnt.

Local crime branch police officials said that the network of gangs was wide and more than 20 such gangs were operating in the country. The key accused change locations frequently. At one time, they appear to be operating from Delhi, changing it soon to Bharatpur in Rajasthan or districts in Jharkhand or West Bengal.

The gangs dupe people by running call centres, almost thousands of which are operational in Delhi, as revealed by two accused who were apprehended by Bhopal crime branch a week back.

Tracing the location of the accused is also difficult for police as gang leaders change staff of call centres from time to time. They also use wireless telephone calling techniques to evade police arrest due to which their actual location remains a mystery.

Sources at cyber crime branch cell said that the equipment available at the recently-inaugurated cyber forensic laboratory in Bhopal district were of little help in tracing the accused. They added that the equipment in the lab were of help only when devices of the accused are seized and examined.

Advisory issued

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Kumar said an advisory had been issued wherein people had been told to remain alert about websites and fallacious customer care numbers. He added that during online shopping, one should bank account with less bank balance.