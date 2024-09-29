Face to Face: Grand Master Anish Kumar Sharma on Freemasonry In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day special half-yearly meeting of Regional Grand Lodge of Western India (RGLWI) began in the city on Saturday, attracting 450 delegates from across the western region and other parts of the country.

The meeting, focused on promoting freemasonry’s core message, aims to strengthen the presence of freemasonry in western region and its surrounding areas. Free Press spoke with Grand Master of RGLWI, Anish Kumar Sharma, to gain insight into freemasonry’s values and purpose. Excerpts.

Q. How do Freemasons recognise one another? What’s the secret behind it?

We have certain methods of recognising each other. While we know some of them personally, if a stranger approaches, we use specific signs and symbols to identify them. These are universally recognised and our communication methods are the same across the world. Freemasonry holds high values of virtue, especially towards the nation.

Q. How many active Freemasons are there in India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, and what is the agenda of this meeting?

In India, we have approximately 22,000 members, and in the western region, which includes Madhya Pradesh, we have around 3,000. Our meetings are not casual like club gatherings. They focus on imparting teachings to enhance our social and moral virtues. Every meeting involves a lesson and we aim to improve ourselves. Freemasons are known for their strong character and ethics. This half-yearly meeting is a routine one. We hold four meetings annually - two annual and two half-yearly.

Q. How do you enrol new members?

We approach people we know and introduce them to our principles. Senior members then talk to the individual to assess their genuine interest. We want members who are eager to learn and contribute to our cause, not those simply looking for social perks. The key is their willingness to spread our message and commit to the ‘labour’.

Q. Why don’t you allow women in your organisation?

It’s rooted in historical tradition. Freemasonry has always been a society of men and our lodge meetings are closed-door where women are not permitted to attend. However, during festive occasions or public activities, we involve women of our families.

Q. Do you discuss current national issues? How do you promote positivity and brotherhood in recent scenario?

We strictly avoid discussions on politics and religion during our meetings. These topics are prohibited. Instead, we focus on promoting teachings of various religions without politicising them. Freemasonry is not aligned with any political ideology and we aim to foster positivity and brotherhood through moral teachings.