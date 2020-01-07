Eyesore: Making way through waist-high grass, strewn waste Rajharsh colony park in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Even as the local administration is all out to impress the team arriving to undertake cleanliness survey, the authorities seems to have failed to take note of the ill-maintained public parks.

Park at Rajharsh colony in Kolar D sector is one such garden which is battling with mosquito menace owing to overgrown waist-high grass. The visitors coming to park have to make their way through unmanageable grass and weeds and strewn waste and plastic rejects. Waist-high grass grown all around the park has provides a safe screen to the anti-social elements who gathers at park every night.

The residents here have complained time and again about poor maintenance of the only park in the area, however, the authorities have turned a blind eye. The residents here even apprised authorities about the irregular visit of waste collection vehicle in the colony, however that too went unheard.

Under the nationwide cleanliness survey held every year, the inspection team is expected to arrive in state capital to rate city on the cleanliness parameters. Importantly, the team would also take feedback from the residents to get a better insight of the overall performance of the city.

The public feedback holds a very significant place in the survey.

Mohan Chaturvedi, a former government official, overgrown tall grasses around dissuade the residents from taking walk inside the park. The authoritiea are all focusing on garbage collection, but that is not the sole cleanliness criteria . The BMC administration needs to look into the mosquitoes menace in the park owing to overgrown grass and weeds not collected from the houses on daily basis. Even the municipal vehicle dose not come regularly in our area and that is causing a lot of issues.

I want to speak to the teams of union government if they approach me, he says.

Reeta Chauhan, a housewife said even in this season in daytime we cannot let out children to go to park to play because of the mosquitoes. The waste collection system is also very irregular because of which one can see dumped garbage in every noon and corner of Rajharsh colony.

Pradyumn Prakash Trivedi, who goes for morning walk at park with his dog , said that it was disappointing to see the filth and trash littered. Park is strewn with cigarettes butts, empty liquor bottles, plastic waste; anti-social elements gathers at park every night and overgrown grasses provide then good screen to evade police attention.

Manphool Singh Meena, local corproator she has lost all the say in the BMC and the authorities including commissioner do not listen to her as she has some dispute with some influential politicians.

Rejecting the claims of BMC administration, the corporator expressed her displeasure over improper garbage collection in her ward.