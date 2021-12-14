Eye in the sky: Drones to monitor traffic in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Bhopal police have deployed drones to monitor road traffic in the city, said an official, on Tuesday. The move comes soon after the enforcement of a police commissionerate system in two major cities, Bhopal and Indore. The police departments of the two cities have started using modern gadgets for effective policing. Initially the drones will be used in three areas in the state capital witnessing heavy traffic rush. The three identified areas include Board Office Square, 10 Number Market and New Market. The drones will monitor the traffic during the peak hours. The feed from the drones will be sent to the traffic control and city surveillance command centre and the officials there will take a call as per the feed. The feed can also be seen on the mobile phones for easy handling.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:03 PM IST