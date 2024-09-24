 'Expelled Leaders Won’t Be Taken Back In BJP', Says BJP MP State President VD Sharma
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma has said those who had left or were expelled from the organisation for anti-party activities will not be taken back in the party during the membership drive. At a press conference on Tuesday, Sharma said there would be verification of members.

There will be a scrutiny, and those with criminal background or those who have been expelled from the party as part of disciplinary action must stay out of the organisation, he said. To a question about whether the employees of Nagar Nigam become BJP members or not, Sharma replied in positive.

He said that things would be checked later, and that because of heavy rain in the Chambal region, the number of people taking the party’s membership was not very high. But the membership drive is in full swing across the state, Sharma said, adding that 85 lakh members have been included in the party through missed calls.

Out of 85 lakh, 77 lakh people have filled in the membership forms, Sharma said. On the birth anniversary Deendayal Upadhyaya, party leaders will be present in all the booths across the state and make people party members, Sharma said. The target is to make 100 members at each booth, he said.

