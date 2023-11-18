 Excited, Nervous, Happy: Youths Cast Maiden Vote
Excited, Nervous, Happy: Youths Cast Maiden Vote

Say they have become responsible citizens, got right to question govt.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Aarti Maran, 23 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradseh): Youths who exercised their franchise for the first time on Friday said they were bit nervous but felt nice after casting their vote. They were happy and felt proud to have become responsible citizens now. Free Press talked to some of them.

Excerpts:

‘I dedicate vote to my father’

After turning 18, I applied for a Voter ID Card twice but couldn’t get. Now, my name has been registered and I voted for the first time. I was nervous and did not press the button hard enough. So, the polling official told me that I should wait till I hear a beep. My father passed away six months back. In earlier election, my father and mother used to come together to cast vote. Now, my mother and I have come. My vote has gone to the party, which was my father’s choice.

-Aarti Maran, 23

Aditya Sharma , 20

Aditya Sharma , 20 |

Came from Tamil Nadu

I am feeling proud after having cast my vote for the first time with parents Ritesh and Pragya Sharma. I study in Vellore College in Tamil Nadu but had specially come to vote. I am also happy to become a responsible citizen of country. Now, I have obtained right to question the government.

-Aditya Sharma , 20

Nausia Khan, 19

Nausia Khan, 19 |

Newlyweds first-time voters

I got married a month back. My husband and I are first-time voters. I voted along with my family members. My husband went to polling booth in Arif Nagar. I was bit nervous. But it was easy. I was given a slip with my name. I gave them slip to polling officials and they guided me through the process.

-Nausia Khan, 19

Sahil Khan, 18

Sahil Khan, 18 |

5-minute matter

I am a student of Class 12. For the past two days, I was gathering information about the process of voting. I was somewhat hesitant. I have voted for the candidate to seek change. We have had enough of Mama. Now, we want change. My exams are approaching and I devote most of my free time to studies. But I came to vote because it was matter of five minutes.

-Sahil Khan, 18

Anushka Verma, 20

Anushka Verma, 20 |

Read on internet

I am a BCom student. I was very excited about voting for the first time. I read about the steps on the internet and I also asked my mom. But everything was very easy and smooth. There was no problem at all.

-Anushka Verma, 20

Pooja Sonane, 25

Pooja Sonane, 25 |

Got up at 6 am

I got up at 6 am today. I completed all my household work by 9.30 am including preparing breakfast and lunch for the family. Then, I left for polling booth. I have cast my vote. I was very excited but nervous too. I am very happy that I balloted.

-Pooja Sonane, 25

