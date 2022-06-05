Ex-minister PC Sharma 'punches' BMC employee during anti-encroachment drive, booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against former minister PC Sharma for allegedly manhandling municipal employee and impeding government work, said police on Sunday.

On Saturday, BMC anti-encroachment wing and Congress leaders came to face to face on encroachment issue at JP Hospital.

Police station incharge Bhan Singh Prajapati told media that BMC employee Saleem Mansuri has filed a complaint that while removing encroachment at gate No 2 of JP Hospital on Saturday, Sharma beat him.

He added that on Saturday BMC received complaint that many street vendors had encroached upon gate No-1 and 2, causing traffic jams.

The team approached hospital and removed encroachment at gate No 1. When they reached gate No 2, PC Sharma and his supporters stopped them. Not only this, Sharma allegedly punched his stomach.

The police added that one more employee Mohammad Raies has also filed the complaint.

Police have registered the case under Sections 353,332 and 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of IPC against ex-minister PC Sharma and others. No arrest has been made so far.