Ex-Hotelier, Who Decided To Die At 30, Shoots Self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Having had no intention to live beyond 30 years, an ex-hotelier committed suicide by killing himself from a pistol at his place in Deendayal Nagar in the city on Thursday.

He took the extreme step nearly 8 months after turning 30. Bachelor Aditya Sharma left behind a 7-page suicide note which speaks about his wish of friends performing final rites and about family but it fell short of reasoning why he did not wish to continue living post 30.

Hira Nagar police station in-charge PL Sharma said that the deceased Aditya was found dead by his brother and mother. He was in his room on the ground floor while his mother and brother were on the second floor of the house at the time of incident.

The family members were shocked seeing him in such a situation and finding notes pasted at various places. In the suicide note, he mentioned about his friends, mother and brother and mentioned that he had decided not to live beyond 30 years about eight years ago.

He had no debt or no other problems with anyone but he didn’t want to live after 30. He had his birthday in January. He also mentioned that he was a fan of Sidhu Moosewala.

He pasted a page on the TV requesting mother and brother not to hold responsible his friends for his suicide. Also, he wrote for his friends to live with love.

Friends should perform last rites

He requested the police station in-charge that he wanted his friends to perform his last rites. It was his special demand from the police. However, he had no enmity with his elder brother but he didn’t like him.

He also asked his friends to take care of his mother. He wrote the names of some friends stating that they are reliable friends and his family members.

Man who provided pistol died

In the note, Aditya also mentioned that he had been keeping a pistol since 2016. The person from whom he bought the pistol is no more. He did not misuse the pistol by threatening anyone but he kept it for self-defence.

He wanted to die before his mother as he didn’t want to see his beloved persons or mother die before him. He had installed the CCTVs at his place as he planned to travel and he can check whether his mother slept peacefully.

