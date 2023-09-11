Ex-Gratia From ₹10 Lakh To ₹25 Lakh For Martyrs’ Families In Protection Of Forests, Wild Animals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ex-gratia amount payable to the families of forest department employees who sacrificed their lives protecting forests and wildlife will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Forest department staff will also be given uniform allowance of Rs 5,000 and nutritious diet allowance of Rs 1,000. Efforts will be made to resolve their problems and for their welfare and betterment by holding dialogue with the low paid and irregular employees like mahouts, cutters and other irregular employees of the Forest Department at the Chief Minister’s residence.

National Forest Martyrs’ Day will be celebrated every year. The Chief Minister made these announcements at the Rajya Van Shaheed Smarak on National Forest Martyrs’ Day here today. He also virtually inaugurated Chandanpura City Forest.

Chouhan congratulated the Forest Department for its contribution in increasing the forest cover. He said that Madhya Pradesh is a forest-rich state. Chouhan participated in the Van Mahotsav organized in the newly constructed Van Bhawan. He met the families of 44 martyred forest workers and consoled them and honoured them by presenting them shawls and shriphal.

The Forest Minister Shah welcomed Chief Minister Chouhan by presenting him an Ashwagandha plant.

Chouhan released the booklet ‘Anubhuti’ focusing on the activities of City Forest Chandanpura, Van Shaheed Souvenir 2023, souvenirs of all the city forests of Madhya Pradesh and the activities of Madhya Pradesh Eco Tourism Board. A short film based on Chandanpura Nagar Forest was also screened.

Minister of State for Forest Rahul Singh Lodhi, Additional Chief Secretary Forest J.N. Kansotiya, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Forest Force Chief Ramesh Kumar Gupta and forest officers and employees were present in the programme.

The Chief Minister said that the dangers of global warming and climate change prove that for environmental protection, the world will have to follow the path shown by India.

He quoted the Matsya Purana saying that ten ponds are equal to a son and ten sons are equal to one tree. In Indian culture, a tree is considered equivalent to God. It is inauspicious to cut Tulsi, Peepal, Amla. If there are no trees and plants, there will be no human life either.

Madhya Pradesh Conserves forest efficiently

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has conserved the forest wealth very well. The largest forest area in the country is in Madhya Pradesh, which is 30 percent of the state's area and 12.30 percent of the total forest area of the country. We are excellent in protection of wild animals. Madhya Pradesh is the Tiger State of the country, but it also has good numbers of leopards, gharials and vultures. Cheetahs have also been rehabilitated.

Govt committed to safety of forest personnel

Chouhan said that the nation is indebted to those who risked their lives to protect the forests. Forest personnel perform their duties amidst danger in difficult circumstance, while staying away from their families. The state government is committed to their safety.

Gratitude to Mahakal Maharaj for the rainfall

Chouhan said that a crisis seemed to be brewing due to the famine situation in the state on account of scant rainfall. In this situation, he sought refuge in Mahakal Maharaj and prayed for rain in the state and rainfall occurred by his grace. Rainfall in every corner of the state since last one week has given a new lease of life to the crops and we have been saved from drought. I went to Ujjain and thanked Lord Mahakal for this kindness.

There is need for strict laws to protect forests and wild animals: Forest Minister Shah

Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah said that Chief Minister Chouhan is running the state considering it as his family. His sensitive work style is benefitting all sections of the society. Minister Shah expressed the need to make more stringent laws for the protection of forests and wild animals in the state and thanked CM Chouhan for providing the entire Van Bhawan to the Forest Department.