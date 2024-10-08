 Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM Mohan Yadav To Hold Road Show In Bhopal On October 8
Rural development minister Prahlad Patel and Union Minister of state for rural development and communications Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani, and Union minister of state for rural development Kamlesh Paswan will take part in the event.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister will together take part in a road show to be organised in Bherunda on October 8. After the road show, a Vikas Sammelan will be held.

The mobile app ‘Awas Sakhi’ of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-rural and ‘Gram Sadak Survey’ will be launched at the event. The 500-km proposed road under PMGSY-IV, bank loan of Rs 150 crore for self-help group and the investment amount and community investment amount will be transferred to their accounts by a single click.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Gopal Bhargava wrote a post on social media over the rising incidents of violation of girls. “Against the backdrop of what is going on around us, do we have the right to burn the effigy of Ravan?” Bhargava said.

The opposition Congress welcomed Bhargava’s post. MPCC president Jitu Patwari said Bhargava had accepted that women and girls were not safe in the state. The Congress welcomes Bhargava’s steps, he said. As the incidents of violation of minor girls are rising, Bhargava expressed his concern and put a question mark on the society.

