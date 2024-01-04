Ex-CEC Rawat On EVM Hacking: 'Even Credit Cards Bear A Chip. Has Your Credit Card Ever Been Hacked?'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat has refuted accusations levelled by Opposition political parties concerning the vulnerability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) equipped with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Rawat spoke on the issue.

Addressing the controversy surrounding a viral video allegedly demonstrating EVM hacking on social media, Rawat countered, "Even credit cards used by bank customers bear a chip. Has your credit card ever been hacked? If so, your entire financial corpus would be jeopardised. It is inconceivable. Nothing can be compromised with a chip. The prerequisite for a machine to be susceptible to hacking is internet readiness."

Rawat added, "EVMs are bereft of internet readiness. They are like calculators, with meticulous precautions taken to ensure detachment from electric cables or plugs. A separate battery is affixed to EVM. With no external wiring, communication with the internet becomes unfeasible. How, then, could one hack it?"

Recalling steps to introduce EVMs in India and abroad, Rawat said the transition from ballot papers to EVMs began in 1980. Despite legal impediments, amendments were made in 1989, paving the way for widespread EVM usage after 2000.

Delving into the contentious issue of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), Rawat said, "VVPAT use follows Supreme Court directive. The hard copy record of voting is stored by Election Commission for five years. In the event of an inquiry, the court can requisition these records for scrutiny."

Responding to queries about counting of VVPAT slips, Rawat said, "If we consider counting the VVPT slips of 479 out of 10 lakh polling stations, perfection within a 2% error margin can be achieved, attaining a 99.99% confidence level." Rawat said there is Supreme Court's directive to count VVPAT slips from five randomly selected polling stations in every Assembly constituency.

Comparing EVMs with traditional ballot paper systems, Rawat contended that EVMs were tamper-proof and efficient alternatives. "EVMs are in use in 26 states in the USA. They are preferred mode of voting in 17 countries including Brazil, Australia and several European countries," he said.

In defence of EVMs, Rawat concluded, "EVMs have elevated our electoral processes with precision and effectiveness worldwide. They have eradicated vices like booth capturing and rigging, thereby preserving the integrity of voting system."

(With inputs from Rajendra Sharma)