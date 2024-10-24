 Ex-Bank Manager Booked For Cheating, EOW Registers FIR In Bhopal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against the former manager of a nationalized bank in Chhatarpur for misusing his power and cheating the bank, said officials here on Wednesday.

Officials informed that the then bank manager Armindar Kumar SK Das during his tenure from 2015 to 2018, had misused his powers and incurred losses to the bank by extending benefits to the private people. The internal concurrent auditor (ICA) submitted a report mentioning that the manager had exceeded the loan limit surpassing his powers, provided overdraft facilities violating the banking norms and opened 12 bank accounts without proper documentation.

The investigating officer informed that the manager had opened 12 loan accounts in which he had sanctioned the amount of Rs 4,18,82,000. Interestingly, the bank received the entire loan amount back and the accounts were closed. He had also opened several group accounts and circulated huge amounts through them. The money was circulated in these accounts with the help of bank employees ID and password.  The fact came to light after the branch had turned into a fully computerized branch. The EOW has registered the case against the then manager and other unidentified people in this connection. 

