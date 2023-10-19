Everyone Should Ensure Physically Challenged Get Their Rights: Collector

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya has said the Constitution gives equal rights to every citizen, and it is the duty of the people to ensure that the physically challenged easily get all those rights.

One such right is the right to vote, the importance of which is equal to every citizen of the country, he said.

For this reason, a special machine has been made and wheel-chairs have been arranged for the physically challenged voters who can also vote from home, Arya said.

The collector made the statement at a one-day conference in Dr Harisingh Gour University on the rights of the physically challenged in Abhimanch auditorium on Tuesday.

The event was held in collaboration with the education department of the university and National Human Rights Commission, New Delhi.

Vice chancellor of the university Neelima Gupta said that the university made all efforts to give rights to the physically challenged.

The university ensures that the students whether they are physically challenged or normal get their rights, she said, adding that those who are physically challenged have been gifted with a special power called sixth sense.

The conference was divided into four sessions.

General secretary of the Indian Rehabilitation Council Kamalkant Pandey was the main speaker of this session.

It is necessary that every citizen should be made aware of the rights of the physically challenged, Pandey said.