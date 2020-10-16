Everyone in Delhi knows who Mr 15% is, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Without mincing words, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the first time accused former CM Kamal Nath of corruption saying that everybody in New Delhi knows who Mr 15 per cent is.

“Kamal Nath says he is clean, here the Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is present, everybody knows that who is Mr 15 per cent in New Delhi,” said Chouhan while addressing a public meet in Ambhah, on Friday. Nath had decentralised the corruption and extended it to political workers, he added.

“I am the son of soil and cultivated the land here but from where have you arrived Kamal Nath,” asked Chouhan.

Chouhan also hit back over ‘Nalayak’ remark against him, asking people if he looked like one.

Accusing Nath of ignoring the interest of farmers and poor, Chouhan alleged that Nath is an industrialist and so he did not earnestly waived off farm loan and also shelved many pro-poor schemes in the state launched by the BJP government.

People were hopeful that the Congress has formed the government after 15 years and so they will do something good for the state, but the government just committed blunders, he added. The CM assured that he would waive of the interest on the loan.