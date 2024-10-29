Everyone Has A Role To Play In Saving Earth: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav has said that everyone has a role to play in saving Mother Earth. “India’s identity is of being a saviour of nature and environment. In line with the Prime Minister’s pledge, the State is continuously working to increase solar energy production,” said Yadav while addressing the inaugural session of the national convention on ‘Universal Endeavours for Climate Change: States’ Contribution to India’s Commitment,’ on Monday.

The chief minister further said that in today’s world, the importance of the Indian lifestyle, traditional practices, and vision of getting connected with nature is gaining prominence. The convention, held at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre, was organised under the aegis of the Atal Bihari Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis and the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology.

Speaking about the war between Russia and Ukraine and Israel fighting for its existence, the Chief Minister said India maintains a respectful stand toward these nations. “Prime Minister Modi is a ray of hope for the world,” he added. Norway’s former development and environment minister and UNDP’s former director, Erik Solheim in his address stated that Madhya Pradesh is a beautiful state and the climate conservation work being done in the state holds global significance.

Yadav makes diya like a pro

Guided by a potter, CM Mohan Yadav made an earthen lamp on a potter’s wheel to promote and encourage the traditional art of pottery ahead of the Diwali . Yadav crafted the diya like a professional artist at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre premises. He also saw the terracotta work of Lakhan Kumar Prajapati and Babul Prajapati. Highlighting the importance of PM Modi’s ‘Local for Vocal’ initiative, Yadav said that works of artists need to be supported and the people should buy their articles to encourage them.