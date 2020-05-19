Every fifth person died of corona in Bhopal had no comorbidity

In an eye opener of an analysis, the death audit and analysis conducted by a team of private doctors indicate that for those with no comorbidities, average admission to death time was 37 hours of admission in a hospital.

The audit also reveals every fifth person who died in Bhopal due to COVID-19 had ‘no comorbidity’ (no co-existing) medical conditions, according to a death audit and analysis.

The team of doctors analysed details of 34 deaths that occurred up to May 12 in the state capital. Out of total 34 deaths, 27 patients had co-existing medical conditions.

Those with existing medical conditions died much later or average of 63 hours of hospitalisation. 23% of all the deaths were within three hours of hospitalisation, raising a key issue of surveillance and case detection in the communities.

The study report indicates that those who had no comorbidities need to be alert to symptoms of COVID-19. Death audit indicates that patients with no comorbidities were hospitalised on fifth day after onset of COVID-19. In the case of others, it was the third day.

Glucocorticoids are powerful medicines that fight inflammation and work with immune system to treat wide range of health problem, were given to nearly half of the patients as per audit. Almost 80% were given mechanical ventilator support.

Duration of hospital stay (admission to death) is factor that the analysis also looks into. 76% or two-third died within 48-hours of hospitalisation. 55% died within 24-hours of hospitalisation.

“The audit of COVID-19 patients, is a wakeup call to those with notion that COVID-19 is life-threatening for only those with existing medical conditions or comorbidity alongside a primary disorder,” said Dr Rajiv Singh, who headed the audit survey.

Audit indicates that 17 deaths were reported between May 4 and 10. It accounts for half of the deaths analysed.

Audit has ranked diabetes as the most common medical condition in those who died after testing positive for COVID-19. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hypertension were found in 20% of the cases analysed.