Events in Bhopal on Wednesday 8/Jan/20

43,833 treated for free at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital

Free diagnosis and treatment of 43,833 eye patients were performed in Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital in the calendar year 2019.

Under controllable blindness program, free eye surgeries of 10,344 patients were done in the said period. With a view to identify the cataract patients, 216 free eye diagnosis and treatment camps were organised at small towns and cities which are normally situated within 200 km periphery of Sant Hirdaram Nagar Bhopal. After identification of eye patients, they were brought to the hospital for their surgeries.