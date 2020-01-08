Events in Bhopal on Wednesday 8/Jan/20

43,833 treated for free at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital
Free diagnosis and treatment of 43,833 eye patients were performed in Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital in the calendar year 2019.
Under controllable blindness program, free eye surgeries of 10,344 patients were done in the said period. With a view to identify the cataract patients, 216 free eye diagnosis and treatment camps were organised at small towns and cities which are normally situated within 200 km periphery of Sant Hirdaram Nagar Bhopal. After identification of eye patients, they were brought to the hospital for their surgeries.
Kite Festival Party held
A Crazzy innovative women’s group in the city organised ‘Kite Festival’ in the city at Minto Hall, the international convention centre on Wednesday noon with great zeal.
Dressed in woollen attires, the member of the group flown colourful kites under bright sun and enjoyed the party a lot. They also danced on some film songs. Besides, they enjoyed lunch. (All Pix : Pradeep Mehra)
‘Anugoonj’ provides platform to young talents
A two-day event ‘Anugoonj’ began with ‘Panchnaad’, ‘Swar Nandi’, ‘Ekakar’, Mayubhanj Chhau , Bharatnatyam and Odissi dance at open auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan on Wednesday.
School education department has organised the event for the first time to provide a platform to young talents. Cabinet minister of school education Prabhuram Chaudhary inaugurated the event. Around 600 from 50 government schools in the city are taking part in the event.
It was followed by Manglam/ Martribhumi Vandna/ Narayan Naman, ‘Panch Pandav,’ ‘Ekakar’ and ‘Swar Nandi’.
Commissioner of directorate of public instructions, Jaishree Kiyawat, Rashmi Arun Sami, principal secretary of School education were present here along with a large number of student and their parents.
