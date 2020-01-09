Events in Bhopal on Thursday 9/Jan/20

1994-batch students of DAVV reunite
Reunion of 1994-batch students of DAVV School Kymore, Katni was organised in the city.
The group meets once a year with family where in the partners and children develop strong friendship and attachment. To relive the childhood memories and discuss the journey of life is not only enthralling but also exciting.
It was in 2014 that the group decided to be in touch with each other along with their families and promised to meet every year.
Singer Mahendra Kapoor remembered
Patriotic songs Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada, Jab Zero Diya Mere Bharat Ne and Mere Desh Ki Dharti were presented by singer Ruhan and Siddhant Kapoor- the son and grandson of playback singer late Mahendra Kapoor at Shaurya Smarak on Thursday.
It was part of concert ‘Sangeet Prasang,’ organsied by directorate of culture in association with Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya, Bhopal to mark birth anniversary of the legendary singer Mahendra Kapoor.
They began with Allah Tero Naam, followed by Jab-Jab Bahar Aayi, Badal Jaye Agar Mali, Aa Ja Tujhko Purkare Mere Geet, Chalo es baar Ajnabi Ban Jaye, Neele Gagan ke tale, Aap Aaye To and Tere Sang Nahi Todna earned huge round of applause from the audience.
