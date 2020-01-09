Events in Bhopal on Thursday 9/Jan/20

1994-batch students of DAVV reunite

Reunion of 1994-batch students of DAVV School Kymore, Katni was organised in the city.

The group meets once a year with family where in the partners and children develop strong friendship and attachment. To relive the childhood memories and discuss the journey of life is not only enthralling but also exciting.

It was in 2014 that the group decided to be in touch with each other along with their families and promised to meet every year.