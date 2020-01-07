Events in Bhopal on 7/1/2020

BHOPAL: Navin Girls School students participated in Anubhuti programme—training and awareness -- at Van Vihar National Park on Tuesday.
Master trainer AK Khare, retired DFO Dr SR Waghmare, Van Vihar Director Komolika Mohanta, deputy director AK Jain, Dr Atul Gupta and others were present. APCCF (wild life) JS Chauhan replied the queries.
Students were explained about the how wild animals are rescued. They were provided Munna Ki Kahani, other literature, rings and badges, and other material.
Forest and Wild Life, Madhya Pradesh Ecotourism Development Board jointly oganised the programme.
3 Bhopalites selected for Nat’l Ball Badminton C’ship
Three students from the city have been selected for the 65th National School Games Ball Badminton Tournament to be organised in Andhra Pradesh from January 13 to 16.
Kanchan Chouhan, Shreya Patel and Mudit Singh from St Raphael Coed school have been selected for U-14 girls, U-19 girls and U-19 boys categories, respectively. They were shortlisted after a school level game which was organised in September, last year.
Workshop for rural homestay owners concludes
Madhya Pradesh tourism board in coordination with Global Himalayan Expedition concluded the two-day workshop on digital marketing on Tuesday.
The workshop aimed at providing an online platform to the rural homestay owners that collaborated with MP Tourism.
Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the managing director of MP Tourism said that the rural homestay owners had to go online for their promotion. He said the world is currently done with the fancy venues and they prefer authenticity over anything artificial, adding the rural homestay owners had that privilege.
Womaniya ‘bake’ runs on pitch
Womaniyaji Sports Club organised a women premier league cricket at Ankur Khel Parisar on Tuesday. All the participants of the tournament were either corporate workers or home-makers.
Eight teams played in the tournament with all the players above 25 years of age. Winners were awarded with trophies and certificates.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)