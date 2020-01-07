Events in Bhopal on 7/1/2020

3 Bhopalites selected for Nat’l Ball Badminton C’ship

Three students from the city have been selected for the 65th National School Games Ball Badminton Tournament to be organised in Andhra Pradesh from January 13 to 16.

Kanchan Chouhan, Shreya Patel and Mudit Singh from St Raphael Coed school have been selected for U-14 girls, U-19 girls and U-19 boys categories, respectively. They were shortlisted after a school level game which was organised in September, last year.