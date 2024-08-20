EOW To Close High-Profile Case Related To Use Of Black Money In Elections; Names Of IPS Officers, Politicians Surfaced

War against black money is not yet over | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), probing the use of black money in elections for 44 months, is going to close the case. After lodging a preliminary inquiry into the case, the EOW wrote more than three dozen letters to the income-tax department.

In these letters, the EOW sought the reports prepared by the I-T department after conducting raids.

Because the I-T department did not share any information with the EOW, the probe could not move further.

The case began with the I-T raids on the associates of former chief minister Kamal Nath in 2019.

On the grounds of the documents found in the I-T raids, it was said that black money was used in elections.

The I-T department sent its appraisal report to the Election Commission (EC).

After the I-T raids, the EC wrote a letter to the state government seeking a probe into the case.

The probe was to be conducted against three the then IPS officers Sushubhan Banerjee, Sanjay Mane, V Madhukumar and former officer of the state administrative officer and now an IPS officer Arun Mishra.

The state government handed over the probe to the EOW which did not get any additional information from the I-T department.

On the other hand, the EOW did not get any proof against these four officers.

Besides officers, names of politicians surfaced in the case

The appraisal report of the I-T department consisted of the names of these officers, but according to sources, the final report of the I-T department did not mention the names of these officers for bribery.

The EOW sought the original report from the I-T department and the evidence, on the grounds of which a case could be registered against them as part of the inquiry.

The case was sent to the state government through the EC. But after sending the case, the EC did not send any information to the state government.

Besides these four officers, the names of several politicians, including some present ministers and legislators, figured in the case.

The IT department prepared its preliminary reports on the basis of a few pages of a diary. When it was proved that the entries in a diary cannot be treated as evidence,the EOW demanded original documents which were not given to the probe agency. This is the reason why this high-profile case is going to be closed.

Relief from court

The state government started a departmental inquiry against Sushobhan Banerjee, Sanjay Mane, V Madhukumar and Arun Mishra. All these officers got relief from the court. Mane passed away.