Entire country out of lockdown, but MP House still fears corona

BHOPAL: The MP House is still afraid of corona pandemic though the entire country which was under lockdown for long time because of the pandemic has returned to work. In December, the government put off the House session, saying that some employees of the Vidhan Sabha were tested corona positive. Nevertheless, the government has imposed many restrictions on entry to the House during the Budget session beginning from February 22.

The assistants of the MLAs will not be allowed inside the House. A minister can take only one assistant to the House. Even media will not be allowed inside the House during the session. One journalist from each news agency will be given permission. No other person will be allowed to enter the House during the session. According to principal secretary AP Singh, several restrictions have been imposed on the entry because of the spread of the virus. All officers and employees of the House have to undergo corona test, besides the ministers and their staff will be tested for the Covid 19.

According to Singh, only ministers, their staff and the legislators with corona negative report will be allowed. Postponing of the winter session in December kicked up a row. Then it was said that the session was put off because many employees of the Vidhan Sabha had been afflicted with the corona. Later, it came to light that those who were afflicted with the virus were the employees of MLAs' rest house. Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders have already issued a breach of privilege notice to the House for postponing the session on the ground of false information.