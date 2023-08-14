Ensure Preparations For Grand Tiranga Yatra: CM | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked officials to make preparations for a grand Tiranga Yatra to be held in the city on Monday. The officials have been asked to coordinate with elected representatives.

Tiranga Yatra, starting from Vilinikaran Shaheed Smriti Dwar, will end at Curfew Wali Mata Mandir where a function will be organised at 4 pm. The chief minister was reviewing preparations for the Tiranga Yatra here on Sunday.

Director General of Police Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration, Vinod Kumar, Principal Secretary, Culture and Tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Bhopal Collector Asheesh Singh and other officials were present at the meeting.

Along Tiranga Yatra route, National Flags will be hoisted on houses and business establishment. Tableaux will be part of Yatra. Ladli Behna Sena members, Ladli Behnas, students, business organisations and a large number of common people will be present at the programme.

