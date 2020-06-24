Ensure kids at shelter homes don’t contract COVID-19: MP Commission for Protection of Child Rights

The MP Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) wants steps to be taken to ensure that children living in shelter homes of women and child development department don’t fall prey to COVID-19.

The step is taken against the backdrop of more than 100 children of the similar institutions in Kanpur found corona positive recently. About 10,000 children live in 107 shelter homes run by women and child development (WCD) in the state.

Member of the Commission, Brajesh Chouhan, wrote a letter to principal secretary of WCD and suggested that staff and children of the shelter homes should be medically examined. Chouhan told Free Press that he issued an advisory for health checkup at the beginning of the lockdown. And this has now become even more necessary due to the spurt in the number of corona patients post unlock 1, he said.