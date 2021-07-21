Ensure every MP citizen gets first jab by Sept: MP High Court

Bhopal: The Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to ensure sufficient availability of Covid-19 vaccines in state so that its every eligible citizen gets at least first dose by September. The High Court’s directive came while hearing a suo-moto petition on Monday. It came to fore on Wednesday. Following court’s directions in the last hearing, the state government told court that 1.51 crore doses of vaccines have been received by MP so far, and nearly 1 crore doses are expected to arrive in August.

The state government also informed the court that there is a need of 1.5 crore doses of vaccines every month in the state. Following state government’s reply, the principal bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammed Rafiq directed the central government to ensure sufficient supply of vaccines in MP. Besides, the court also directed state government to file a detailed report on availability of oxygen in the state, installation of oxygen plants in every district, availability of ICUs, ventilators and CT scan machines in every district in next hearing, which is scheduled on August 8.

The court has also directed state government to implement the suggestions of amicus curiae for fixing charges of private hospitals in the state. The amicus curiae told court that rates of private hospitals have been fixed by state government in eight states of the country and it should also be fixed in MP.