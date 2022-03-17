Enjoy! Curb-free Holi after two years 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Bhopal will be celebrating Holi on Friday with traditional fervour after two years of the corona pandemic when public celebrations of all festivals were banned. Most of them, however, have decided to play only with gulal. They say that they will confine their celebrations to the open spaces in their residential complexes, gardens and farmhouses of their acquaintances, avoiding public places as the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over. So, some degree of caution is necessary, they say.

Students play with colour a day before 'Holi' in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Students play with colour a day before 'Holi' in Bhopal on Thursday |

Advertisement

Theatre artist Shalini Gupta, who lives in Paras City, will spend the day in her colony. “We will apply gulal to each other and enjoy snacks and thandai at the garden in our residential complex,” she said. Although they have been invited by some of their acquaintances to farmhouses, she has decided not to go. “One doesn’t know what kind of people will come there,” she says.

MP handloom and handicraft development corporation Ashok Nigam assistant manager, who lives in a residential complex on Ayodhya Bypass, says that they will visit their neighbours. “For the past two years, we did not venture out of our homes on Holi. Thank god, this time it will be different,” he says. Nigam says that they will visit all the homes in the complex. “We will move in a group, singing and dancing to the tune of dholak,” he says.

Students play with colour a day before 'Holi' in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Homemaker Sucheta Singh says that she will celebrate the festival at the gardens of the homes of her friends. “The Coronavirus is still around and so I will avoid big groups, which often include people you don’t know,” she says. They will only use gulal and not play with colours. “The examinations of children are round the corner and I don’t want them to fall ill,” she adds.

Dentist Shailendra Dubey and his friends will visit slum clusters, where they will distribute sweets and pichkaris among the children. “We will dance with the children and apply gulal to each other,” he says.

Advertisement

Students play with colour a day before 'Holi' in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Tarot card reader Kahkasha Saxena says that she will be celebrating the festival with her friends at a farmhouse. “Each of us will carry one dish and we will enjoy the day feasting and chatting,” she says. Kahkasha has been tasked with preparing gujiyas for the group.

Principal of Subhash Higher Secondary School, Sudhakar Parashar plans to celebrate the festival with his friends and neighbours and enjoy delicacies with them.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:36 PM IST