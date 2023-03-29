Empowering women: Bhopal police to make domestic violence victims ‘self-reliant’

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to empower victims of domestic violence, the Bhopal police are all set to launch an initiative to impart job-oriented training to women. The initiative aims at making the city women facing domestic violence self reliant and financially independent, said officials. The initiative is expected to begin by the second week of April 2023.

Senior police officials said to ensure that the benefit of the scheme reaches every woman in need, all such city areas will be identified where domestic violence on women is prevalent. Thereafter a campaign will be run in all the police stations of the identified localities and a job-oriented training programme shall be launched to provide assistance to the victims including girls and women.

The women empowerment-oriented scheme is being rolled out on the direction of newly-appointed Bhopal commissioner of police (CP), Harinarayanachari Mishra. The officer during his tenure as CP in Indore had launched a similar initiative and it had yielded positive results.

When Mahila thana officials were hit up regarding the same, they lauded the initiative and said that such initiatives to push women on the path of empowerment are very much required. They went on to say cases of domestic violence against women were still on the rise, as nearly 18 complaints have been registered in the first three months of 2023.

Two of the complainants had committed suicide in March 2023.The officials were of the opinion that areas in old Bhopal city must be surveyed first as the incidents of domestic violence are rampant in areas like Chhola, Nishatpura, Ashoka Garden, Hanumanganj, Bilkhiria and Jahangirabad.

Assistance to be sought from organisations: Bhopal CP

Bhopal CP Harinarayanachari Mishra, while elaborating on the initiative, said that assistance will also be sought from several organisations working for the welfare of women. These organisations will also lend support in getting the trained women placed in private companies and other sectors, wherever vacancies are available.