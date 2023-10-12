Election Manifesto: Who Bothers About It, Say Voters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dates of Madhya Pradesh Assembly election has been announced and political parties are busy giving final touches to their election manifesto in which they are going to promise scores of things for every section of the society.

Though manifesto plays a role in influencing voters, a large number of voters hardly keep it in mind. They vote for the candidate and the party they like. Political leaders too accept that not all voters go through manifesto in which political parties promise a bright future for them and for state. A political leader wishing anonymity said it was a matter of concern that people hardly bothered about manifesto while casting vote.

As for political parties, BJP manifesto is ready and is likely to be released after pitra paksh. While preparing manifesto, BJP has spoken to every section of the society so that it can offer something for all. BJP is likely to lay focus on women, farmers, youths and poor in its manifesto. Ahead of releasing its manifesto, Congress has made 11 promises. It has offered gas cylinder for Rs 500, electricity supply at inexpensive rate among others.

Vox populi

I look at candidate

Contractor Golu Ansar (27): I only see the candidate while voting. I don’t keep manifesto of any party in mind while casting vote. According to me, candidate should be easily available to people and should have a good image. Party also matters to me.

Largely on paper

Tea seller Raju Advani: In every election, I give vote to party I like. I don't bother about promises in manifesto. I go to booth with a set mindset. To me, manifesto promises largely remain on paper as not all the promises are fulfilled by political parties.

A friend in need

Tea seller Malkhan Singh: When I go to vote, I see whether candidate will help people in case they face problems. Promises in manifesto hardly make a difference. I never try to know what promises have been made by political parties in their manifesto.

