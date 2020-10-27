Election Commission asks Kamal Nath not to repeat 'item' remark

Election Commission (EC) has advised senior Congress leader Kamal Nath not to use such words as “item” as long as model code of conduct is in force.

“The Commission hereby advises Kamal Nath that while making public utterances, he should not use any such word or statement during Model Code of Conduct,” Election Commission said in its order.

Nath had addressed Dabra BJP candidate Imarti Devi as “item” without naming her while addressing an election rally on October 18. The EC had served a notice on him following BJP’s complaint.

Nath replied to EC’s notice on October 22. The state PCC chief in his reply had said there was neither “any premeditation nor design to dishonour a woman or womanhood,” he said. Nath also wrote that he had expressed his regret the very next day while citing his unblemished track record of 40 years of his public career.