 EI Nino impact: Temperature to rise in second fortnight of April
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalEI Nino impact: Temperature to rise in second fortnight of April

EI Nino impact: Temperature to rise in second fortnight of April

Districts like Betul, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Mandla, Jabalpur, Sagar, Bhopal, Seoni and Dewas may receive rain and thunderstorm. Central parts may also receive scattered rain.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to El Nino, there is more evaporation of sea water in Pacific Ocean, which has led to cloud formation. Due to clouds, temperature is not increasing much in April, according to meteorological department.

A yellow alert has been issued on Friday for rain, thundershowers with lightning in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Chhindwara and Balaghat, which will occur in next 24 hours. Rain and thunder showers may occur once again in next 2 to 3 days.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Prakash Singh said, “Weather will turn hot by April end. This time, western disturbance will become active one after another, which will form clouds and cause rain. Due to this, there is not much rise in temperature.”

He added, “There is less chance of hot weather in first fortnight of April. Weather will turn hot in the last week of April and in May.”

According to meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation is over Chhattisgarh and adjoining parts of Odisha and another cyclonic circulation is over north Karnataka. A trough is extending from south Central Madhya Pradesh to south interior Karnataka. This will cause rain and thunderstorm.

Districts like Betul, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Mandla, Jabalpur, Sagar, Bhopal, Seoni and Dewas may receive rain and thunderstorm. Central parts may also receive scattered rain.

Read Also
Bhopal: 18-year-old dies, his friends critical after their speeding car hits divider, overturns on...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Listed criminal held for attacking constable in Habibganj

Bhopal: Listed criminal held for attacking constable in Habibganj

Piplani bank robbery case: 14 police teams constituted to nab accused

Piplani bank robbery case: 14 police teams constituted to nab accused

Bhopal: ‘Azaad’ Devgn drops in city; Manoj Bajpayee too in capital

Bhopal: ‘Azaad’ Devgn drops in city; Manoj Bajpayee too in capital

Bhopal: Youth dies, 3 injured as car overturns on VIP Road

Bhopal: Youth dies, 3 injured as car overturns on VIP Road

EI Nino impact: Temperature to rise in second fortnight of April

EI Nino impact: Temperature to rise in second fortnight of April