Efforts On To Declare Maihar District: BJP Leader

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader and former chairman of Krishi Upaj, Mandi Sanjay Rai has said the efforts made by the people for giving district status to Maihar may yield results.

Member of Parliament Ganesh Singh recently held two meetings with eminent people of Maihar and members of various social organisations. The eminent people and social welfare organisations urged Singh to give district status to Maihar.

Singh assured them that the issue would be put up before the government. Rai urged Singh to put up the issue before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Maihar, so that the demand of the residents of Maihar may be fulfilled.

