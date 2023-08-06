 Efforts On To Declare Maihar District: BJP Leader
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalEfforts On To Declare Maihar District: BJP Leader

Efforts On To Declare Maihar District: BJP Leader

The eminent people and social welfare organisations urged Singh to give district status to Maihar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Efforts On To Declare Maihar District: BJP Leader |

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader and former chairman of Krishi Upaj, Mandi Sanjay Rai has said the efforts made by the people for giving district status to Maihar may yield results.

Member of Parliament Ganesh Singh recently held two meetings with eminent people of Maihar and members of various social organisations. The eminent people and social welfare organisations urged Singh to give district status to Maihar. 

Singh assured them that the issue would be put up before the government. Rai urged Singh to put up the issue before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Maihar, so that the demand of the residents of Maihar may be fulfilled.

Read Also
Chouhan Says His Governmet Will Fulfil Madhavrao Scindia's Dreams Of Development In MP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Agitating Congress Workers Taken Into Custody, Released In Singrauli

Madhya Pradesh: Agitating Congress Workers Taken Into Custody, Released In Singrauli

MP: Mithi Gobindram Public School Takes Part In Quiz In Sant Haridaram Nagar

MP: Mithi Gobindram Public School Takes Part In Quiz In Sant Haridaram Nagar

Prisoners Should Mull Over Misdeeds, Change Their Attitude: ADJ

Prisoners Should Mull Over Misdeeds, Change Their Attitude: ADJ

Madhya Pradesh: Indra Dhanush Vaccination Drive From Monday In Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: Indra Dhanush Vaccination Drive From Monday In Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Welcomed In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Welcomed In Satna