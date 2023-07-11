 ED Conducts Raids In MP, Delhi & Maha In Connection With Fake Website Scam
Cash amounting to Rs 1.3 Crore have been seized

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Enforcement (ED), on Tuesday morning, has conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in connection with Fake Website Scam, and seized cash amounting to Rs 1.3 Crore. The bank accounts with balance of Rs 15.8 lakh have also been frozen.

ED initiated investigation under the provisions of Prevention Money Laundering Act, 2002 on the basis of FIR registered by Uttarakhand Police against various persons regarding cheating through the fake website www.glc.ltd. During the investigation, it has come to light that the website www.glc.ltd, along with other individuals, were involved in luring various persons to invest in various trades through the website and cheat them.

The collected funds were first transferred to shell companies, from where they were laundered outside India in guise of remittance for Import through the companies namely M/s Digital Media & Entertainment, M/s Irongate Productions Pvt. Ltd., M/s Shelly Cargo & Transport Private Limited, M/s Sunheri Exim Pvt. Ltd. etc. having bank accounts with State Bank of Mauritius, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

The action has resulted into seizure, freezing of cash as well as bank balances amounting to Rs.1.46 Crore (approx) along with various incriminating documents and corroborative evidence to prove the offence of Money Laundering u/s 3 of PMLA, 2002.

Further investigation is underway.

