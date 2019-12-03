Economic Offences Wing registers FIR against officials of a bank in Rewa for ripping-off money from account holders

BHOPAL: The Economic Offences Wing has registered the FIR against the then bank officials of Madhyanchal Gramin Bank Rewa who had rip-off the hard earned money of account holders amount tune to Rs 21.40 lakh from their accounts.

The bank manager and the office assistants had executed the fraud from January 29, 2014 to July 7, 2018.

EOW registered a PE into the case found the case to be valid after probe so now they have registered a case against the officials.

The then manager Amit Kumar Verma, office assistants RN Verma, Arayan Verma and their associate who is commission agent Mahendra Shrivastava had siphoned the money of the 10 account holders.

Amit Kumar was later suspended and attached in Damoh. He allegedly siphoned off amount from the account of one lady Butan Singh Yadav into this his bank account in ICICI Bank.

Not only this, Amit also transferred the amount into the account of commission agent Shrivastava on four occasions.

When Yadav approached the bank with the complaint Amit refused to acknowledge her ordeal and told her that she must have transferred the amount through NEFT. She allegedly lost Rs 2.40 lakh to the racketeers.

According to the EOW the money was allegedly transferred with the IDs of Amit Kumar and RN Verma.

The racketeers didn’t spare the loan takers also, the three loan takers Tejmani Tiwari, Ankur Prajapati and Ramkhilawan Verma lost more than Rs 1 lakh to the racket.

Four account holders Satya Sai Ram, Rakesh Saket, Hirendra Pratap Singh and Ram Prasad also lost Rs 77,000 from their accounts.

The racketeers used their family members accounts to park the money. Probe identified that over Rs 21,40,230 have been transferred into the accounts of Sikha Verma- wife of Amit Verma, RN Verma and Mahendra Shrivastava.

Trail of deposits have also been established to an account in the branch of Punjab National Bank in Barabanki and State Bank of India in Mahuganj.