Eastern Madhya Pradesh reels under cold wave, relief in store for western districts

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh continued to reel under intense, bone-chilling cold on Sunday. The bitingly cold conditions will continue for the next couple of days in the state. However, relief from the intense cold is in store for the western parts of the state.

According to the meteorological department, the gnawing chill will remain till Monday, but, due to a western disturbance, there will be a slight relief, especially in the western parts of the state. But the eastern parts will continue to reel under the cold wave. The wind speed will decrease and the wind direction is also likely to change, leading to an increase in the minimum and maximum temperatures, said the weatherman.

The mercury dipped to 3.2 degrees Celsius at Umaria, while it settled at 4 degrees Celsius in Rewa and 4.3 degrees Celsius in Gwalior. The minimum temperature plunged to 4.5 degrees Celsius in Nowgaon and 6.1 degrees Celsius in Satna. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees below normal. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius, around 4 notches below normal. Indore recorded a maximum temperature 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal, while it recorded a night temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

Night temperatures recorded in various cities are as follows:

Cities Night temp (°Cel)

Umaria 3.2

Rewa 4.0

Gwalior 4.3

Datia 5.0

Khajuraho 5.0

Raisen 5.2

Shajapur 5.6

Jabalpur 5.8

Satna 6.1

Damoh 6.4

Ujjain 6.5

Guna 6.6

Bhopal 6.8