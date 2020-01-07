East, South MP to get rain within couple of days

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh especially Eastern and Southern parts is likely get moderate showers with isolated hailstorm activities within next couple of days.

Western parts like Bhopal and others districts are likely to have only cloudy weather.

Day as well as night temperature soared all over the state on Tuesday. Cloudy weather and chance of rain are mainly responsible for it.

Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive unseasonal rains once again. At present, a Western Disturbance has induced a Cyclonic Circulation over Punjab and Haryana, which will move further in easterly direction. A trough extends from Central parts of Uttar Pradesh to Vidarbha across the state. Therefore, light scattered rains will commence over Madhya Pradesh. Gradually, it will increase in intensity over many parts.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degree Celsius while it recorded minimum temperature of 12.4 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 28.3 degree Celsius while it recorded minimum temperature of 14.4 degree Celsius.

Senior meteorology department officer GD Mishra said, “Places like Sidhi, Satna, Umaria, Damoh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Mandla and Hoshangabad are expected to get good rains due to the weather system. Isolated thundery activities cannot be ruled out in other parts.”