Ease of Living: Scan QR code and give feedback

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, has started a survey on Ease of Living to know the opinions of residents about the facilities for health, education, entertainment, and public transport in their city.

Through a questionnaire, anyone can give honest feedback about the facilities provided in their city and become a reformer. In the Ease of Living Index, through an online form having 17 questions, the MoHUA will give a ranking to all the cities in the country.

The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited will conduct the survey in Bhopal. The city residents can scan QR code given on https://eol2022.org/. Citizens can now vote for their city by entering ULB Code 802312 in Google form.