'E-tendering scam' 3.50L tenders screened,1K found tampered in Bhopal

BHOPAL:While probing into the e-tendering scam the investigating agency Economic Offence Wing has found that more 1000 tenders have been tampered.

The EOW registered a case on April 10,2019 , against the five departments, including unidentified officers and politicians into the Rs 3,000 e-tendering scam. The scam came in light in the regime of BJP government last year.

The special Director General KN Tiwari said that after the state government handed over the case to the EOW- the subsequent probe by the officers have revealed that more than 1000 tenders have been tampered.

He added that the whole scam was made to look like routine and fair process in that- departments providing the letter of intention to the companies, issuing work order, companies executing the work and receiving the final payments of the tender. However, the EOW has been able to establish that the companies got the tenders through tampering.

Initially tampering was alleged in nine tenders of five departments including PWD, PHE, Water resources department, Jal Nigam, project implementation unit and road development department. Subsequently a case under section 420,468,471, 120-B of IPC, IT Act section 66 and under relevant sections of Anti Corruption Act was registered.

At the first the EOW will going to complete the first FIR investigations and thereafter it will look into the revelations related to other departments, which have come to fore during the probe.

Sources said that the EOW has started the screening of the tenders from the year 2013. It has so far scanned the tenders of amount up to Rs 5 crore. Till date the department had screened around 3.50 lakh tenders and had found more than 1000 tenders tampered.

New depts under scanner

The new departments which came under the scanner of EOW are Narmada Valley development authority, Metro train project, Housing board, Jal Nigam, water resources department, PWD, PHE, PIU, rural road development Corporation, rural development department, urban development department, Capital City Project, medical education, new and renewal energy and others.