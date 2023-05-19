Drunk driving rampant in Bhopal: It is normal, say cops on 496 cases in over 4 months

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal traffic police seem to be least concerned over taking new steps to stop drunk driving in the city.

Data shared by Bhopal traffic police revealed that 496 cases of drunk driving cases were registered in the city in last four-and-a half months, which they say, “is normal”.

The statistics revealed that Rs 54.08 lakh were recovered as fine from offenders. Apart from penalising offenders and collecting fine, no efforts have been made to categorise the data according to age of offenders, city and mode of commute (two-wheelers and four-wheelers).

When contacted, traffic police officials appeared least bothered about it. They said they have no plan to take fresh measures to stop the practice. They simply use breath analysers to know whether the driver is drunk.

The station house officer (SHO) of Bhopal traffic police Sanjay Suryawanshi shed light on the reasons behind drunk driving.

As ahatas have been shut, drunk driving cases have increased, he said. “More than half day is spent on law and order duties, managing traffic. It leaves no room for innovation in stopping drunk driving menace,” he said.