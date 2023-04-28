Drug addiction: Peddlers from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru active in Bhopal city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Peddlers from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are active in the city to supply drugs to youths and other consumers, senior police officials said.

The ANKUSH helpline launched 14 days back has registered 16 complaints pertaining to drug peddlers and their activities, police added. Drug peddlers were arrested in five such cases.

Police officials said helpline helped in tracing and keeping an eye on drug consumption, transportation and distribution. Several gang members involved in transporting highly-intoxicating drugs like LSD and morphine powder have been arrested, sources said.

According to sources, drugs available in adjoining districts of Bhopal Vidisha, Raisen and Sehore are of inferior quality. As a result, drug consumers do not feel high level of intoxications, compelling them to order drugs from other states.

According to police officials, high-profile businessmen, students and daily wagers are major drug consumers in the city. Most of them stay in Arera Colony, Trilanga, Kolar Road, Indrapuri and Koh-e-fiza.

When contacted, police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that probe was on in 11 other cases and accused would be arrested soon.