Drink driving case: Uma asks cops to give fist blow to BJP leader’s son

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti said that police and administration should not fear in taking action in drink driving case. They should take fearless action even against MLAs, MPs and ministers (if they are involved in drunken driving case). ‘If anyone says that he is the son of a BJP leader, then one strong fist blow should be administered on his face by saying that you are not following your own (government) policy,’ she said.

She was addressing a function held at Rabindra Bhavan in the state capital to felicitate Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for rolling out such excise policy which discourages liquor consumption and advocates strong action in drink driving case.

She firmly said that cops fear in taking on mighty persons. But she assured them that if their posting is disturbed for taking on powerful persons then she will stand with them (cops). She asked cops to essay the role of ‘Singham’.

To boost the morale of cops in taking action against powerful persons she said that in America, ex- President Bill Clinton’s daughter was fined for driving vehicle under the influence of liquor.

She claimed that the state government had given more than what she had demanded in the new excise policy.

Meanwhile, she said that cows could not be saved mere by constructing cow shelter homes. Rather cows could be saved only when they are made economically beneficial by promoting organic farming in the state.

She asserted that every happy moment remained incomplete in her life and were clouded by apprehension and fear. When the structure of Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished, she feared that Congress and Communists will provoke riots and innocents will lose precious lives. But the new excise policy has given happiness to the inner core of her soul.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he sees mother in Uma Bharti. Whenever he is upset, he wants to lay his head in the lap of Uma Bharti and wants to sleep. He also saw a daughter and a true friend in Uma Bharti. ‘I will never let you disappointed,’ he assured to Uma Bharti.

Chouhan praised the unique ability of Uma Bharti in raising voice against injustice. Throwing light on his firm will to do something good for women and girls, he said when he wanted to roll out Ladli Laxmi Yojana and Ladli Behana Yojana, officer’s laughed at him and said that it’s impossible but he made it possible. On this occasion, BJP state president VD Sharma was also present.

