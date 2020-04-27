Drink ayurvedic kadha to boost immunity, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that in corona crisis it is necessary that every person has good immunity power. “We should make such an effort that corona does not infect us,” he said.

”Our rishis have made medicines in ayurveda which increase our immunity and we remain healthy. The special trikuta churna-kadha prepared by our AYUSH department is very effective in increasing immunity. This has to be taken three to four times daily,” Chouhan said while inaugurating Jeevan Amrit Yojana in Mantralaya on Monday.

The chief minister informed that kadha packets of 50 grams each have been prepared by Madhya Pradesh Laghu Vanopaj Sangh under Jeevan Amrit Yojana, in collaboration with the department of AYUSH. This kadha is being distributed free of cost to around one crore persons in rural and urban areas.

Chouhan also interacted with several people including Rohit Dhamani and Jeet Mal of Ujjain, Shyam Yadav and Radheshyam of Indore, Pintu and Bunty of Morena and Anjali Chaudhary of Narsinghpur, etc informing them about the qualities of the kadha he said that it is very useful. He told them to consume it and make their family also consume it and be healthy and happy.

How to prepare kadha at home

Chouhan also explained the method of making kadha. For the kadha, grind pipal, sonth (dry ginger) and black pepper and boil this trikuta churna with (tulsi) basil leaves in one litre of water. When the water remains half, drink about one cup of the lukewarm kadha three to four times a day.