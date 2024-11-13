 DPI Introduces Preparatory Classes Before Half-Yearly Exams In Bhopal
classes for subjects scheduled in the morning will be held the day before and those for afternoon will take place in the same morning

Updated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has introduced a new initiative for the upcoming half-yearly exams that may leave students feeling confused. For the first time, schools will introduce preparatory classes just before distributing question papers during half-yearly exams.

However, the new initiative by the DPI could potentially confuse students, as they will have to prepare for one subject while being tested on another. For the first time, schools will conduct special preparatory sessions immediately before exams, targeting students from classes 9 to 12.

According to guidelines issued by the DPI, the exams will be split into two shifts. Preparatory classes for subjects scheduled in the morning shift will be held the day before, while those for afternoon will take place in the same morning as the exam. This could lead to confusion as students might prepare for the morning subject but need to quickly shift focus for the afternoon session.

The half-yearly examinations are set to run from December 9 to December 19, with practical exams occurring simultaneously. In addition, this year’s question papers will follow the board exam pattern to better equip students for final assessments.

Teachers from the State Open Board and Utkrishta Vidyalayas have been instructed to align their teaching strategies with the new format to maximise students’ readiness.

Exam Schedule

Class 9 and 10:

Exams from 9 am to 12 pm Class 11 and 12: Two shifts—first from 9 am to 12 pm, second from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm

